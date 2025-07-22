WAFCON 2024: Pres. Tinubu Salutes Super Falcons Over Win Against South Africa

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Falcons following their qualification to the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

In Tuesday’s semi-final clash with champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa, the Falcons triumphed 2-1, to seal a first appearance in the final since 2018.

Rasheedat Ajibade had given the Falcons the lead from the penalty spot late in the first half.

South Africa equalised in the second half also from the penalty spot by Linda Matlhalo.

But in the 94th minute Michelle Alozie scored the winner as her long cross sailed into the back of the net.

Also Read: WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons’ Rating Player-By-Player In Semi-Final Victory Over Banyana Banyana

Reacting to the win, President Tinubu described the performance of the Super Falcons as one of grit and talent.

“Well deserved!

“Congratulations to our Super Falcons!

Your incredible #WAFCON2024 semi-finals victory over South Africa today was nothing short of superlative. It was a magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.

“You have made the nation proud. Keep soaring. Don’t stop until you bring the trophy home. Go for our 10th title.

“Nigerians worldwide are rooting for you. We are waiting to receive the cup.”

The Super Falcons are gunning for a record-extending 10th WAFCON Title.

Their last triumph in the tournament was in 2018 in Ghana when they edged out South Africa on penalties.

This would be their 10th appearance in the final and have won their nine previous outing.

By James Agberebi



