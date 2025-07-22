WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons’ Rating Player-By-Player In Semi-Final Victory Over Banyana Banyana

Following the Super Falcons 2-1 victory over the Banyana Banyana of South in Tuesday’s semi-final encounter at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…
Chiamaka Nnadozie 7/10
The Brighton stopper conceded for the first time in the competition. Her ball distribution was top notch in the game.
Michelle Alozie 8/10
The right-back scored the winning goal from a long range effort. It was her first goal for the Super Falcons.
Osinachi Ohale 5/10
The experienced centre-back conceded the penalty that led to Banyana Banyana’s only goal of the game. Not a good performance from Ohale.
Tosin Demehin 7/10
Did well against the dangerous South African forwards. She also made occasional forays upfront.
Ashleigh Plumptre 7/10
Showed her class once again especially in the first half. She is definitely one of the standout performers of this competition.
Halimat Ayinde 7/10
The Rosenberg of Sweden defensive midfielder gave her all in the game. She was replaced by Deborah Abiodun.
Jennifer Echegini 7/10
Dazzled with her impressive skills. She sustained an injury, and was replaced by Christy Ucheibe in the 64th minute.
Folashade Ijamilusi 6/10
She made a good impression on her second start of the competition.Gradually becoming key member of the Super Falcons.
Rasheedat Ajibade 8/10
The captain opened scoring for the Super Falcons late in the first half. She was named Woman of the Match.
Esther Okoronkwo 7/10
The AFC Toronto winger missed the chance to give the Super Falcons the lead on 12 minutes. She put up a good display in the game.
Chiwendu Ihezuo 7/10
Chiwendu Ihezuo failed to score for the second time in the competition. The striker however gave a good account of herself in the game.
Substitutes
Christy Ucheibe 5/10
Helped stabilise the midfield the Super Falcons midfield after replacing the injured Jennifer Echegini.
Deborah Abiodun 4/10
The defensive midfielder added vigour to the Super Falcons play after replacing the experienced Halimat Ayinde late in the game.
Sikiratu Isah
Not Rated