WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons’ Rating Player-By-Player In Semi-Final Victory Over Banyana Banyana

Following the Super Falcons 2-1 victory over the Banyana Banyana of South in Tuesday’s semi-final encounter at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

Chiamaka Nnadozie 7/10

The Brighton stopper conceded for the first time in the competition. Her ball distribution was top notch in the game.

Michelle Alozie 8/10

The right-back scored the winning goal from a long range effort. It was her first goal for the Super Falcons.

Osinachi Ohale 5/10

The experienced centre-back conceded the penalty that led to Banyana Banyana’s only goal of the game. Not a good performance from Ohale.

Tosin Demehin 7/10

Did well against the dangerous South African forwards. She also made occasional forays upfront.

Ashleigh Plumptre 7/10

Showed her class once again especially in the first half. She is definitely one of the standout performers of this competition.

Halimat Ayinde 7/10

The Rosenberg of Sweden defensive midfielder gave her all in the game. She was replaced by Deborah Abiodun.

Jennifer Echegini 7/10

Dazzled with her impressive skills. She sustained an injury, and was replaced by Christy Ucheibe in the 64th minute.

Folashade Ijamilusi 6/10

She made a good impression on her second start of the competition.Gradually becoming key member of the Super Falcons.

Rasheedat Ajibade 8/10

The captain opened scoring for the Super Falcons late in the first half. She was named Woman of the Match.

Esther Okoronkwo 7/10

The AFC Toronto winger missed the chance to give the Super Falcons the lead on 12 minutes. She put up a good display in the game.

Chiwendu Ihezuo 7/10

Chiwendu Ihezuo failed to score for the second time in the competition. The striker however gave a good account of herself in the game.

Substitutes

Christy Ucheibe 5/10

Helped stabilise the midfield the Super Falcons midfield after replacing the injured Jennifer Echegini.

Deborah Abiodun 4/10

The defensive midfielder added vigour to the Super Falcons play after replacing the experienced Halimat Ayinde late in the game.

Sikiratu Isah

Not Rated



