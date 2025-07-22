WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons End South Africa’s Reign With Dramatic 2-1 Semi-final Win

A Michelle Alozie’s stoppage time goal sealed a hard-fought 2-1 win for the Super Falcons against Banyana Banyana of South Africa in Tuesday’s semi-final.

With the game heading for extra-time Alozie sent in a long ball into the box which the South African keeper.

Rasheedat Ajibade had given the Super Falcons the lead from the penalty spot in the first half, but Linda Motlhalo equalised for Banyana Banyana also from the penalty spot in the second half.

This is the Super Falcons’ first appearance in the final since the 2018 tournament in Ghana.

South Africa bossed the possession 55-45 but the Super Falcons had seven shots on target to the opposition’s three.

In pass accuracy South Africa had 73 percent to Nigeria’s 66 percent.

The nine-time WAFCON champions will now take on either hosts Morocco or Black Queens of Ghana in the final on Saturday, July 26.

The Super Falcons had the first attempt on goal just two minutes into the game as a long ball saw South Africa keeper Andile Dlamini fumbled the ball but recovered to clear the danger.

In the 15th minute the Super Falcons went close through Esther Okoronkwo who brought down a long pass but saw her effort hit the South African keeper’s outstretched legs while Chiwendu Ihezuo saw her followup cleared off the line.

In the 18th minute a good passage of play by South Africa saw the final ball finding Jermaine Seoposenwe, but her shot fell into the arms of Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Two minutes later South Africa were forced to an early change as defender Tiisetso Makhubela was replaced due to injury.

With four minutes left in the first half Bambani Mbane found Magaia with a long ball and the latter beat her marker but her shot went wide.

The deadlock was eventually broken on 44 minutes as Ajibade converted a penalty after a South African stopped Folashade Ijamilusi’s cross with her left hand.

South Africa came out more purposeful in the second half but found it tough getting past the Super Falcons backline.

Their persistence eventually paid off as Motlhalo scored from the penalty spot on 59 minutes after Osinachi Ohale committed a foul inside the box.

The Super Falcons had a lucky escape in the 72nd minute as Ohale cleared a goal-bound strike ofr the line.

With six minutes left South Africa defender Gabriela Salgado suffered a serious leg injury and had to be stretched off.

In the 94th minute Alozie netted the winner as she sent in a long cross which the South African keeper misjudged as it bounced into the back of the net.

By James Agberebi



