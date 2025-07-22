Super Eagles Goalkeeper Given Two-Month Ban For Alleged Role In Illegal Betting

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has received a two-month ban for alleged illegal betting.

Okoye avoided a far worse four-year suspension, according to Football Italia.

The situation erupted after he was booked for time-wasting in the 64th minute of Udinese’s Serie A clash with Lazio on 11 March, 2024.

A rush of suspicious betting around the Nigeria international receiving a yellow card was flagged to the authorities, who launched an investigation.

The 25-year-old was investigated along with three friends and he was deferred to the disciplinary commission in June 2025.

Okoye will now miss Udinese’s Coppa Italia game against Carrarese on August 18, and six Serie A games.

He will only be available for selection again on October 19.

By Adeboye Amosu



