WAFCON 2024: Morocco Beat Ghana On Penalties, Face Super Falcons In Final

Hosts Morocco have qualified for the 2024 WAFCON final after defeating Ghana’s Black Queens on penalty shootout in Tuesday’s semi-finals.

Morocco won 4-2 on penalty shootout after 90 minutes and extra-time ended 1-1.

Stella Nyamekye gave Ghana the lead in the 26th minute before Sakina Ouzraoui equalised for Morocco 10 minutes into the second half.

After both teams failed to find the winner, the game was decided via penalty shootout.

While the Moroccans converted all their four kicks, Ghana missed two of their efforts.

It is now back-to-back appearance in the final for Morocco at the WAFCON after they also went all the way before losing 2-1 to Morocco.

The North Africans will now face nine-time WAFCON champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the final on Saturday.

The Super Falcons defeated Champions South Africa 2-1 in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Michelle Alozie scored from distance in stoppage time to give the Super Falcons the win.

Rasheedat Ajibade opened the scoring in the first half from the penalty spot before Linda Matlaho equalised also from the spot.

At the 2022 edition, Morocco defeated the Super Falcons on penalties after regulation time finished 1-1.

The Falcons had to play the second half and extra-time with nine players after Ajibade and Halimotu Ayinde were sent off.

By James Agberebi



