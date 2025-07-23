WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Deserved Win Over South Africa — Madugu

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu claimed his side fully deserved a place in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The nine-time champions defeated Desire Ellis’ side 2-1 in a keenly contested semi-final tie at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Tuesday.

Nigeria started on the strong foot, and scored in the first half through captain Rasheedat Ajibade.

South Africa fought back after the break with Linda Motlhalo equalising on the hour mark.

Michelle Alozie netted the decisive goal for Nigeria in stoppage time.

Reflecting on the game, Madugu said they expected a difficult game.

“Yes, it was a tough game, no doubts about that. Everyone knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game,” Madugu said after the game.

“At the end of it all, what we desired was to win, and eventually that happened, so we’re happy we’ll be playing the finals.”

The Super Falcons will face hosts Atlas Lionesses in the final in Rabat on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu




