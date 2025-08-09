Done Deal: Manchester United Sign Sesko From RB Leipzig

Manchester United have announced the signing of Benjamin Sesko from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Sesko signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are set to pay an initial £66.26m (€76.5m) with £7.36m (€8.5m) in performance-related add-ons for the forward.

Excited For The New Challenge

The Red Devils beat Newcastle United to the signature of the Slovenia international.

Sesko revealed what attracted him to the Premier League giants.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko told the club’s official website.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.”

United Expecting Big Things From Their New Forward

Director of football Jason Wilcox expects Sesko to hit the ground running at the club.

“Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football,” he said.

“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.

“Working under the guidance of Ruben Amorim and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.

“The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”

Sesko scored 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig after joining them from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago.



