CACL: US Zilimadjou Are Difficult Opponent But Remo Stars Will Triumph --Amoo

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo believes Remo Stars can hold their own against Comoros club US Zilimadjou in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.



Remo Stars, who have been defeated in the first preliminary round in their previous outings, will host US Zilimadjou at their Ikenne stadium before travelling to Comoros for the second leg.



The winner will face Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the second preliminary round.



Reacting to the draw, Amoo, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that Remo Stars have what it takes to surmount the US Zilimadjou hurdle.

Read Also:I’ve Adjusted To Life At Chelsea –Gittens



“Yes, US Zilimadjou are a difficult opponent, but that won’t stop Remo Stars from getting the job done at home first.



“A three-goal margin in the first leg will definitely put Remo Stars in the driving seat ahead of the second leg.



“I am optimistic Remo Stars will get a positive result against Zilimadjou.”



‎No Nigerian club has reached the group stage of the Champions League since the 2019/2020 season.



‎The first preliminary round ties will be played on the weekends of September 19–21 and September 26–28, for the first and second legs, respectively.



Afterwards, the second preliminary round ties would take place on the weekends of October 17–19 and October 24–26.



