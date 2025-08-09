PSL: Nwabali Helps Chippa United Hold Sundowns To 1-1 Draw In League Opener

Super Eagles first choice Stanley Nwabali was in goal and helped Chippa United force defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in their opening Premier Soccer League (PSL) home fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns went into the tie aiming to build on last week’s 4-0 MTN8 quarter-final victory over Richards Bay.

However, Chippa – under the guidance of new coach Sinethemba Badela showed grit and discipline to claim an important point in their first match of the new League season.

Sundowns had it tough from the start, struggling to penetrate the hosts’ well-organised defensive line.

However, Sundowns eventually opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Tashreeq Matthews went past a defender on the edge of the box before threading a pass to Arthur Sales, who calmly slotted into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Chippa nearly equalised moments later, with Azola Matrose’s in-swinging corner flashing dangerously across the face of goal.

Nwabali’s side should have equalised before the break when Asanele Bonani blazed over from close range following a neat cutback from Xolani Sithole.

The second half saw a noticeable shift in momentum, with Chippa pushing forward in search of the equalizer while Sundowns sought to control possession and double their lead.

The breakthrough for the hosts came in the 65th minute, as debutant Khaya Mfencane pounced to fire home and make it 1-1.

Sundowns responded by raising their attacking intensity, but Chippa’s backline remained resolute, repelling wave after wave of pressure.



