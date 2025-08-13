PSG Beat Spurs On Penalties To Land First-Ever UEFA Super Cup Title

Paris Saint-Germain clinched a first-ever UEFA Super Cup title after beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Despite trailing 2-0 PSG scored two late goals to force the game to be decided via penalty shootout.

PSG, UEFA Champions League title winners last season, went into the contest on the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.

For Spurs, they secured a first trophy since 2008 thanks to a 1-0 win against Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Spurs took the lead in the minute as Micky Van de Ven who put away the rebound after Joao Palhinha’s initial effort came off the post.

Three minutes into the second half Spurs captain Critian Romero doubled their lead as he nodded home Pedro Porro’s set piece.

When everyone thought Spurs had done enough to emerge victors, PSG reduced the deficit as Lee Kang-in scored with a low left foot strike.

Then in the 94th minute substitute Gonzalez Ramos made it 2-2 as he headed home Ousmane Dembele’s cross.

In the early part of the shootout At Spurs were 2-0 up as PSG saw their first attempt missed by Vitinha.

But Luis Enrique’s side fought back to get in front before left-back Nuno Mendes converted the winning spot kick.



