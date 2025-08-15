Boniface Yet To Be At His Best Form –Ten Hag

Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik Ten Hag has disclosed that Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface is yet to be fully fit.



The Nigerian international who came on as a second half substitute in the team’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the preseason friendly, may be omitted for today’s DFB Pokal clash against 4th-tier German side SG Sonnenhof Großaspach.



Speaking with BILD, the Dutch tactician stated that Boniface is yet to be at his best for the club.



“Boni is making progress, but he is not yet where he should be,” the former Ajax coach said in quotes revealed by BILD.

The former Manchester United manager also said Leverkusen will never underestimate their oppenent and will be going for victory.



“It’s about moving with the right focus. With the respect for the opponent, but we have to make our game.



“The cup has always inspired me. I was in the cup final with Utrecht, with Ajax I was even there three times and also won. The cup is a great competition, because there is only one game.



“Nobody is like Harry Potter. A magician could quickly construct a team and at the same time be successful, but top football doesn’t work like that.”









