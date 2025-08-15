Super Eagles Will Qualify For 2026 World Cup --Pinnick

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has reiterated that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 World Cup despite finding themselves in a precarious situation in Group C.

Super Eagles Sit 4th In Group C

After six matches, the Super Eagles are fourth in their qualifying Group C with seven points, six points behind the South Africans who lead the group with 13 points.



Nigeria will host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on September 3rd, before the trip to face South Africa on September 7th.

Impossible Is Nothing

In a chat with Brila FM, Pinnick expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will, against all odds, pick the sole ticket from group C.



“The truth is, never say never until the final whistle,” the 54-year-old told Brila.



“I know Nigeria’s mentality. In 2018, nobody gave us a chance. Cameroon were defending champions, Algeria were unbeaten in nearly 20 games, and Zambia were strong, but we qualified.



That’s why I still keep the faith with this team,” he concluded.



