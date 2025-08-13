Angry Newcastle Fan Burns Isak’s Shirt

Alexander Isak’s future is causing quite a stir at his Premier League club Newcastle.

The Swedish striker, reportedly on Liverpool’s radar, is said to be keen on a move to the Reds… and tensions are rising among some Magpies supporters.

On social media, a video (via Yahoo Sports) that has gone viral—nearing a million views in under 24 hours—shows a black and white Isak 14 shirt being set ablaze.

This act of anger is a direct response to the swirling transfer rumors linking him to Anfield.

According to several sources, Isak wants to leave Newcastle for Liverpool, and the Merseyside club is eager to bring him in.

Yet, just days before the Premier League kicks off, he remains a Magpies player.

Currently absent from team training, Isak has recently been working out with his former Spanish club, Real Sociedad, and is now following an individual program.

He is not expected to be included in the squad for this weekend’s league opener against Aston Villa.

Isak played a key role as Newcastle ended decades of trophy drought as they beat Liverpool 2-1 to win the League Cup.



