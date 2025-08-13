‘We’re Not Good Enough’ — Ideye Reacts To Home Eagles CHAN 2024 Ouster

Brown Ideye has reacted to the home-based Super Eagles elimination from the 2024 African Nations Championship, reports Completesports.com.

The Eagles lost 4-0 to Sudan in their second group game at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday night.

The West Africans are yet to score in the competition, while they have conceded five times.

Eric Chelle, who is the head coach of the team has been widely criticised following the Eagles poor showing at the competition.

Ideye believed the players are not good enough, and can’t perform on the bigger stage.

The former West Bromwich Albion star expressed his view in a post on X.

“Let’s keep lying to ourselves and keep blaming someone else every time we fail. We’re not good enough that’s the bitter truth. It’s what you have the coach will work with period. And we don’t have what it takes to compete on the bigger stage,” Ideye wrote on X.

By Adeboye Amosu



