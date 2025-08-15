Man United Duo To Miss Arsenal Clash With Injury

Manchester United will be without defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez in their Premier League opener with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday due to injury.

Ruben Amorim revealed this in his pre-match press conference, as he provided his first team news bulletin of the new Premier League season.

Man United kick off their 2025/26 campaign with a home game against Arsenal, whom they have not beaten in the last two league seasons.

However, the good news from Amorim’s press conference is that Andre Onana and Joshua Zirkzee have recovered from injuries that ruled them out of pre-season, and are available to feature against the Gunners.

Benjamin Sesko is also in the frame to make his Man United debut, following the Slovenia international’s move from RB Leipzig last weekend.

According to Amorim Mazraoui and Martinez could be the only absentees, as the Portuguese coach plots the downfall of Mikel Arteta’s revamped side, who finished runners-up in the division last term.

“Nous and Licha are out,” confirmed Amorim to journalists at the club’s plush new Carrington training ground.

“They cannot play in this game. Josh recovered, Andre recovered, they are options for this game, we will see.”

When asked if Sesko is ready to start at centre-forward, the boss was clear in his response.

“Of course,” he declared. “We didn’t have a lot of time but he’s ready. First of all, physically, he’s ready. That is a big component in our league.

“Then, he’s really smart. Every detail he asks, he’s a guy that is always thinking. He spends all afternoon here working on his fitness, so he’s ready to play, we will see if he’s going to start.”



