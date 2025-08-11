Ronaldo Was Never The Problem At Man United –Ten Haag

Erik ten Hag might have had a public falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo but he claims the Portuguese was ‘not the problem’ at Manchester United.

The Dutch boss and the highest goalscorer of all-time parted ways in November 2022 when the latter had his contract torn up at Old Trafford.

At the time, Ronaldo was struggling after a high-profile 2021 return to Man United.

He had only been featuring as a substitute, despite the club sitting fifth in the Premier League under Ten Hag.

A bombshell interview with Piers Morgan then saw the club cut ties with the iconic Portugal international.

In it he was queried over whether he was being forced out of the club.

He replied: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When asked if he really felt senior club executives were trying to oust him, Ronaldo replied: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

Also Read: NPFL Suspends Plateau United Goalkeeper Over Alleged Betting Allegation

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too.”

Fast forward to this weekend and Ronaldo is enjoying a swansong in Saudi Arabia – scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 pre-season win over Rio Ave.

And Ten Hag, being grilled by the media (via talkSPORT) after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, was queried about his former player.

He was asked: “Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the players with the best shape right now. He scored a hat-trick yesterday. Is he still the problem?”

The Dutchman replied: “For me he’s no problem. He was never the problem and I think that’s the past.

“I think it was what happened. It’s the past and after that, we won two trophies at Manchester United. I wish him all the best for the future and I wish him the best of luck.”

Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo has played 105 times for the Saudi Pro League club.

During that spell, he’s managed to score 93 goals and register 19 assists.

However, since arriving he only has an Arab Club Champions Cup to his name.



