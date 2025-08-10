Belgium: Arokodare On Target In Genk’s Defeat To Standard Liege

Tolu Arokodare opened his goal account of the season in KRC Genk’s 2-1 defeat to Standard Liege on Sunday.

Thomas Henry gave Standard Liege the lead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute.

Marlon Fossey doubled the advantage after the break.

Arokodare started the game on the bench, and replaced Jarne Steuckers in the 67th minute.

The 24-year-old reduced the deficit for Genk three minutes later.

The striker, who was top scorer in the Belgian Pro League last season is yet to start a game for Smurfs this term.

Genk currently occupy 14th position on the table, and are still searching for their first win of the season.

Thorsten Fink’s side will be away to OH Leuven in their next league game on Friday, 15 August.



