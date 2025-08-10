Dessers Reflects On Rangers’ Home Draw Vs Dundee

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers has reacted to Rangers’ home draw against Dundee, reports Completesports.com.

The Light Blues held Dundee to a 1-1 draw in their first home league fixture of the season.

Russell Martin’s side were rescued by a late James Tavernier’s penalty.

Dessers had a goal chalked off for offside in stoppage time.

Rangers are still searching for their first win in the Scottish Premiership this season after they played out a 1-1 draw against Motherwell in their opening game of the season.

What Went Wrong Against Dundee

“I think we didn’t play a bad first half. It was good without being top, we needed to create more open chances, and then second half, in the first 15 minutes, we made it very difficult for ourselves,” Dessers told Rangers TV.

“After that, we showed a very good reaction, kept going until the end, but we needed to start the game as we played the last 30 minutes.

Read Also:Ndidi Thrilled To Join One Of The ‘Biggest Teams’ Besiktas

“You know how it works at Rangers, they always have the next games, and they are all important games.

“You can expect that with a league game against Dundee at home, we have to be better prepared for that.

“We were prepared, but in the first few minutes of the second half, we switched off a little bit, and that cost us.”

Resilience In The Face Obstacle

Rangers played majority of the second half with 10-men after Djiang Nasser was sent off for a poor tackle.

Dessers praised his side’s fighting spirit in the keenly contested encounter.

“The fact that we showed a reaction, that even with 10 against 11, we pushed them back, we had the chance at the end. We kept pushing, not giving up — that can be the only positive from this” Dessers added.

“For the next games, you have to stick to your plan, keep doing the things that are asked, and if you can combine that with a top mentality, then I am sure the wins will come soon because we showed it already this week, but we have to be more consistent, and show it on Tuesday or Wednesday, and Saturday or Sunday again.

“It’s clear, we don’t want to start the league with two results like this. So we need to start winning, there is no other way to phrase it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



