Jesus Should Leave Arsenal This Summer –Gunners Legend

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has said Gabriel Jesus should depart the Gunners this summer.

Jesus, 28, has scored 26 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions. But his time as a Gunner has been decimated by injuries.

A serious injury prematurely ended his season last term during a clash with Manchester United in the FA Cup.

And Smith now believes the time is now right for the striker to be moved on, especially following the big-money arrival of former Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Speaking to Metro (via Mirror) Smith said: “I think somebody like Gabriel Jesus might go given his track record with injuries.

“He might be one that you say, thanks, and try and move him on, get a bit of money in. Obviously, with Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, there might not be too many opportunities for him this season.”

And while Smith believes this summer might be the right time to go separate ways with Jesus, he has urged Mikel Arteta to keep hold of wingers Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli despite reported interest in Eberechi Eze and Rodrygo.

“Leandro Trossard because he’s a versatile player who’s done well and scored important goals. I don’t think you’d want to lose him. And the same with Martinelli actually – he didn’t have the best of seasons, but I think you definitely want to keep him.”

Jesus has already spoken out on his future at Arsenal. Speaking in January, he suggested that he was not ready to admit defeat in his attempts to become the Gunners’ main man in attack.

He said: “I keep working and everyone at the club can tell how I work every day, not just me but everyone. I don’t give up and it is not easy to play for a big club like Arsenal. Now I can score and I am very happy – I want to keep scoring to help the team.”



