NPFL Suspends Plateau United Goalkeeper Over Alleged Betting Allegation

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has suspended Plateau United goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka over his alleged involvement in betting activities.

The allegation was levelled against Adeyinka by Plateau United.

“We write to inform you of the immediate suspension of your registration as a player in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). This is due to the ongoing investigation into the allegation of insider betting levelled against you by your club, Plateau United FC,” reads a statement signed by NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi.

“This has become necessary as information reaching us indicates that you blatantly refused to sign a contract with a prospective new club, because a clause of immediate termination of the contract in the case of betting implications was included.

“This has reinforced our conviction that the allegation levelled against you by your club, Plateau United FC, in the 2024/2025 NPFL season should be treated with utmost seriousness and urgency.

“You are to note that Article 15.5, section B of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL prohibits all players from being involved in betting and is punishable under section C of the same rules.

“You will be invited to state your defence on these allegations in due course as the investigation proceeds. Consequent upon these, it became necessary to put your registration on hold.

“The reinstatement of your registration will be considered after the investigation and you are not found wanting. Be informed that being involved in any sort of betting in games that you are involved in diminishes the integrity of the league and brings the game to disrepute.”

Adeyinka joined the Jos club from Kwara United at the start of last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



