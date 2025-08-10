Brighton, Nottingham Forest Interested In Super Eagles Winger

Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, and Leeds United are interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella.

According to TBR Football, the three clubs had their scouts in attendance when Chelsea defeated Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly on Friday night.

Brentford, and Burnley also had scouts at the Stamford Bridge.﻿

Tella would be interested in a return to England having make his mark at Southampton, and Burnley in the past.

The 26-year-old spent three years at Southampton following his arrival from Arsenal, and went on to make 44 senior appearances for the Saints.

Tella also had fruitful loan spell at Burnley in 2022/23, helping Vincent Kompany’s side finish top of the Championship with a 101-point tally.

He joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2023, and won the Bundesliga title with the club in his first season.

By Adeboye Amosu




