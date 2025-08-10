Aribo Set To Leave Southampton

Joe Aribo is set to leave Sky Bet Championship club Southampton this summer, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international is assessing his future at the St Mary’s Stadium following the club’s relegation from Premier League last season.

Aribo was left out of the matchday squad in Southampton’s 2-1 victory over Wrexham on Saturday.

The midfielder also barely featured for the club during pre-season, failing to make the squad for the friendlies against Brighton & Hove Albion, and Eastleigh.

Aribo was named in the squad for the clash with Espanyol, and featured as a second half substitute against CD Castellon.

The 29-year-old only started the game against Valenciennes, and featured as a substitute versus Gillingham.

Southampton Manager Fuels Exit

Manager Will Still has revealed Aribo’s days are numbered at the club.

Still’s comment before Southampton’s clash with Wrexham was a confirmation of the former Charlton star determination to move elsewhere.

“There are a few players who are where they’re at in their career and making choices. Tyler [Dibling], Sam [Edozie] and Joe [Aribo] won’t be there [vs Wrexham],” he statement.

Interest From Other Clubs

A number of top clubs in Europe have expressed interest in Aribo.

Aston Villa, Villarreal, Red Bull Salzburg are reportedly currently in the race for his signature.

RB Leipzig have reportedly submitted a €10m offer to Southampton for the player.

By Adeboye Amosu



