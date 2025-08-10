Calvert-Lewin Sacks Agent, Tries To Broker Own Transfer After Everton Exit

Former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has sacked his agent will take the lead on his own transfer negotiations as he looks for a new club – with Manchester United his ultimate goal.

The 28-year-old is now a free agent after his deal with the Toffees came to an end and is seeking his next opportunity, which he hopes could come at Old Trafford.

Whilst Calvert-Lewin struggled for goals last term he has been prolific in the past with injuries disrupting his career.

Many believed that his previous exploits would see a raft of offers come in, especially given he’s been linked with United and Newcastle in the past, but nothing has been forthcoming.

The England international, who won 11 caps for his country, is ready to take his destiny into his own hands, reports The Sun, with his next move yet to be decided.

Calvert-Lewin was once linked with a £50million switch to Manchester, but that never materialised.

Ruben Amorim has just spent big on Benjamin Sesko, signing the striker from RB Leipzig, and it remains to be seen if there’s any appetite to bring in more firepower.

From 2019 to 2021 the striker scored 36 times – including his single-season best haul of 21 when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge.

One of those goals included a 95th minute equaliser for Everton during a 3-3 draw against United at Old Trafford.



