‘He’s Our Player’ — Getafe Boss Rules Out Uche’s Exit

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas is optimistic Christantus Uche will remain at the club beyond this summer, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move away from the LaLiga club this summer.

Uche underlined his importance to the Azuolones by grabbing a goal, and an assist in the club’s 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old was also named Man of the Match after the game.

Bordalas praised the striker for his impressive performance in the encounter.

“He’s our player. We have complete confidence in him and all his teammates, the team in general,” Bordalas was quoted by Marca.

“For Uche to shine, his teammates have had to put in a huge effort. It doesn’t surprise us because he already did it last season. Uche is a Getafe player and we have confidence that he’ll be with us.”

By Adeboye Amosu



