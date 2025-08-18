Osimhen Was Eager To Remain At Galatasaray –Montella

Turkey national team coach Vincenzo Montella has lauded Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s determination to stick with Galatasaray.



Recall that the Turkish champions completed the permanent signing of the Nigerian international from Napoli in a deal worth €75 million.



Negotiations between both clubs had dragged on for weeks, primarily due to disagreements over payment structure, before a breakthrough was reached.

Speaking with Fotomac, Montella stated that credit should go to Osimhen for showing true loyalty to the club.



“Osimhen showed that he wanted to play for Galatasaray, no matter what, and he fought an incredible fight with Napoli to get back,” Montella said as per Fotomac.



“Being such a young and important player, having achieved international status, he has the capacity to guide other players to come here. Of course, it’s gratifying that such important players are coming.”



