Uche Named Man Of The Match In Getafe’s Win Over Celta Vigo

Christantus Uche was named Man of the Match following Getafe’s 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo in their LaLiga encounter on Sunday night.

The Nigeria international delivered a standout performance in the thrilling encounter.

The 22-year-old was instrumental in both goals, first providing the assist for Adrian Liso just two minutes after the restart before finding the back of the net himself 18 minutes from time to seal the victory.

Uche was in action for the entire duration of the away win.

The powerful striker registered four goals, and six assists in 33 league appearances for the Azuolones last season.

Uche’s influence continues to grow under coach Jose Bordalas, with Getafe now sitting fourth in the standings.

The Madrid-based club will look to build on their strong start when they take on Sevilla in their next league fixture.

By Adeboye Amosu



