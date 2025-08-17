LaLiga: Adams Grabs Assist In Sevilla’s Defeat To Athletico Bilbao

Jerome Adams registered an assist as Sevilla fell to a 3-2 defeat against Athletico Bilbao at the San Manes on Sunday night.

Adams was named in the starting line-up by new Sevilla manager Matias Almeyda.

The former Flying Eagles striker set up Lucien Agoume for Sevilla’s second goal 18 minutes from time.

Read Also:LaLiga: Uche Inspires Getafe’s Win At Celta Vigo

The striker was in action for the entire duration of the keenly contested encounter.

His compatriot Chidera Ejuke also featured in the match.

Ejuke took the place of Stanis Idumbo after the break.

Sevilla will host Getafe in their next league game on Monday, 25 August.

By Adeboye Amosu



