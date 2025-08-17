Ligue 1: Awaziem Features In Nantes’ Loss To PSG

Super Eagles defender Chigozie Awaziem was in action as Nantes narrowly lost 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international was solid at the back and made timely tackles to prevent PSG from taking an early lead.



Nantes could have broken the deadlock in the 34th minute, but Bahereba Guirassy’s shot failed to hit the target.

However, PSG’s dominant possession later paid off as Vintiho scored in the 67th minute to silence the home supporters.



Ramos thought he had extended the visitor’s lead, but his goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



All efforts by Nantes to level parity proved abortive as PSG picked the maximum points.



