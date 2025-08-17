FIBA AfroBasket 2025: D’Tiger Edged Out Cameroon, Seal Quarter-final Ticket

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2025 AfroBasket in Angola, after defeating Cameroon 99-90 in their final Group B fixture on Sunday.

The win means D’Tigers finished top of the group having beaten all their three opponents.

They had recorded victories against defending champions Tunisia and Madagascar.

D’Tigers came out tops in first, seconds and third quarters while Cameroon took the fourth.

In the first quarter, D’Tigers won 28-25, in the second quarter it was 30-16 in their favour and also in the third quarter, they edged their opponents 26-12.

But in the fourth and final quarter the Cameroonians won by 37-15.

After three matches played, D’Tigers placed first, Cameroon second, Tunisia third and Madagascar fourth.

D’Tigers will now face either Senegal or South Sudan in the quarter-finals billed for August 20.

The other teams who have also booked their place in the last eight are hosts Angola and Egypt.

By James Agberebi




