I’m Really Proud Of My Players –Amorim Reacts To Man United’s Defeat To Arsenal

Despite suffering an opening day defeat to Arsenal, Ruben Amorim has said he is proud of his the performance of his Manchester United players.

United’s struggles with set-piece was on display again as Arsenal took advantage of this, thanks to Ricardo Calafiori’s 13th minute header.

United will feel hard done by as they were the better side throughout the encounter but failed to crown their efforts with a goal.

They have now failed to beat Arsenal in their last six meetings – losing five and drawing one.

“It was a very good performance,” Amorim said on United’s website after the game.

“I’m really proud of the players but, in the end, we lost the game. But again, for me, you can win and you can lose in the end, but I am proud of what they did, my players. It’s a good feeling. At the same time, it’s really hard to lose a game like this.

Also Read: Arsenal Not At Their Best In Win Against Man United –Ex-Man City Star

“We were more aggressive than last year. We sprint more. We were more brave. We let one against one all the game. We pressed high. And then with the ball, we have quality. Even when the stadium makes some sounds, we continue to play the way we play.

Amorim added:”We lost fewer balls in the build-up, compared to last year, was [where] we struggled a lot. And then the small things that we talk about in the beginning of this season, that players like [Matheus] Cunha, like Bryan [Mbeumo], in one moment can elevate the stadium. So, I think the most important thing, we were not boring.”



