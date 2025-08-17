Arsenal Not At Their Best In Win Against Man United –Ex-Man City Star

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said Arsenal were not at their best despite beating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Italy international Ricardo Calafiori was the hero for Arsenal as his 13th minute header earned Arsenal the three points.

It was Arsenal’s fifth win (one draw) in their last six encounters against United.

Despite the win, Arsenal were second best throughout the encounter as United were more on the front foot but were unlucky to crown their impressive play with a goal.

New signing Viktor Gyokeres struggled all through the time he spent on the pitch before making way just after the hour mark.

Ruben Amorim side bossed possession, had more shots, shots on target and also pass accuracy.

Speaking after the tie, Richards stated that Arsenal’s resilience saw them through.

“I think it was just them being resilient,” Richards said. “They were not at their best at all. Big performances from the big centre backs and the goalkeeper.

“Arsenal didn’t look at their best, they did not look sharp. But, to get the win away from home, it is a good day for #Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta and his side will hope to put up an improved display when they host Premier League new boys Leeds United at the Emirates next Saturday.



