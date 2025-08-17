LaLiga: Uche Inspires Getafe’s Win At Celta Vigo

Christantus Uche registered one goal and an assist as Getafe defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 in their LaLiga clash on Sunday.

Uche teed up Adrian Liso for Getafe’s opening goal two minutes after the break.

The Nigeria international netted the second goal 18 minutes from time.

Read Also:EPL: Aina Plays 90 Minutes, Onyeka Subbed On As Nottingham Forest Edge Brentford

The 22-year-old was in action for the entire duration of the game.

Uche registered four goals, and six assists in 33 league appearances for the Azuolones last season.

Jose Bordalas’ side will face Sevilla in their next league ﻿game.

Getafe currently occupy fourth position on the table.

By Adeboye Amosu



