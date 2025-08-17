Calafiori’s Strike Helps Arsenal Maintain Dominance Over Man United

A Ricardo Calafiori’s first half goal saw Arsenal defeat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford, in their opening fixture of the new Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta’s side showed they are still a threat from set piece as Calafiori nodded into an empty net after United second choice Aldir Bayindir failed to properly deal with Declan Rice’s corner kick.

The win means Arsenal are unbeaten against United in their last six league meetings – recording five wins and one draw.

Also, the Gunners have not tasted defeat in their last three visits to Old Trafford, as they have secured two wins and one draw.

The game saw both teams parade their summer signings as United fielded Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha while Benjamin Sesko came on in the second half.

For Arsenal, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi were in the starting line-up and Noni Madueke was thrown into the contest in the second half.



