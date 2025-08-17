Orban Set To Join French Club On Loan

Nigeria forward Gift Orban is set to join Ligue 1 club Toulouse on a season-long deal, reports Completesports.com.

Orban, only joined Bundesliga club Hoffenheim from another French side Olympic Lyon in January.

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, the 22-year-old is now set to return to France.

The striker was not included in Hoffenheim’s squad for the DFB Pokal 4-0 victory over Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Read Also:Ligue 1: Moffi In Action As Toulouse Pip Nice

Orban started his time with Hoffenheim on a good note, scoring four goals in his first six league appearances.

The former KAA Gent player however struggled afterwards scoring four times in 13 outings.

The powerful hitman still has four years left on his contract but it seems he has no future at the club.

Orban managed three goals in 16 league appearances for Lyon before moving to Hoffenheim.

By Adeboye Amosu



