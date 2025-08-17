EPL: Aina Plays 90 Minutes, Onyeka Subbed On As Nottingham Forest Edge Brentford

Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Frank Onyeka were in action as Nottingham Forest defeated Brentford 3-1 in Sunday’s Premier League game.



Aina, who was solid in the defence for Forest, played the entire minutes of the match.



On the other hand, his Nigerian compatriot came on as a substitute for Lewis-Potter in the 69th minute.



His introduction brought stability to Brentford’s midfield, ensuring that the team doesn’t concede more goals again.

Striker Wood struck at the second attempt in the fifth minute following a corner to continue where the New Zealand international left off last season, having finished on 20 goals and three assists in 36 league games.



Winger Ndoye, who joined from Bologna for £36 million, athletically headed in Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross from the left in the 42nd minute before Wood charged onto Elliot Anderson’s low through ball, charged inside the box, and slotted it in during first-half added time.



Igor Thiago replied with a penalty 12 minutes from time after Ibrahim Sangare was adjudged to have handled, but the contest marked a miserable start for Bees boss Keith Andrews in his first match as a manager.









