    Ligue 1: Moffi In Action As Toulouse Pip Nice

    Ligue 1: Moffi In Action As Toulouse Pip Nice
    Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was in action as Nice lost 1-0 to Toulouse in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

    The Nigerian international was on the pitch for 76 minutes before he came off as a substitute for Bernard Nguene.

    The former Montpellier star could have broken the deadlock in the 24th minute, but his effort hit the crossbar.

    Nice, despite controlling possession and creating goal-scoring chances, failed to take their opportunities.

    Toulouse later punished their host as Djibril Sidibe netted the winner in the 89th minute to give the visitor the maximum points.


