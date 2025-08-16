Ligue 1: Moffi In Action As Toulouse Pip Nice

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was in action as Nice lost 1-0 to Toulouse in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international was on the pitch for 76 minutes before he came off as a substitute for Bernard Nguene.

The former Montpellier star could have broken the deadlock in the 24th minute, but his effort hit the crossbar.



Nice, despite controlling possession and creating goal-scoring chances, failed to take their opportunities.



Toulouse later punished their host as Djibril Sidibe netted the winner in the 89th minute to give the visitor the maximum points.



