Guardiola Admits Fears Over Man City Squad

Pep Guardiola admitted the size of Manchester City’s squad is unhealthy for morale and claimed a number of players will leave before September.

City currently have 30 senior professionals on their books and at least six are set to depart over the coming weeks.

Guardiola, who saw Erling Haaland score a brace as they beat Wolves 4-0, fears that the backroom staff will struggle to keep players together in unison without a raft of departures.

“We have too many people,’ Guardiola was quoted on Daily Mail. “It’s not about Eddy, today we didn’t have Rodri, Phil (Foden), (Mateo) Kovacic, Savinho and Josko (Gvardiol).

“On the bench we had Nathan (Ake) and (Ilkay) Gundogan. I like a deep squad to compete in all competitions but I don’t want to leave players at home.

“It’s not healthy. You cannot create a good vibe or atmosphere to compete. The club has known it since last season but the situation is what it is.”

Ederson – left out of the team at Molineux – is wanted by Galatasaray, while Tottenham are targeting Brazil winger Savinho, although City are looking at replacing both.

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Rico Lewis and have already secured a £30million move for James McAtee.

Kalvin Phillips and Claudio Echeverri will move before the window closes but Guardiola’s comments point to higher profile stars seeking new homes.

“In the next two weeks, people will talk with players and agents to find a solution,” Guardiola added.



