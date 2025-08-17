AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigers Battle Cameroon For Quarter-Final Ticket

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will look to secure a place in the quarter-finals at the ongoing 2025 Men’s AfroBasket in Angola when they take on Cameroon on Sunday (today), reports Completesports.com.

Both countries are unbeaten in the competition so far, though Nigeria top the standings on goal difference.

Victory for either side will guarantee them a place in the quarter-final.

The loser will have to go through the playoff to earn a berth in the last-eight.

Read Also:Women Rising: Top 5 Achievements Of D’Tigress And The Power Of Basketball In Nigeria

D’Tigers opened their campaign with an impressive 77-59 victory over Madagascar.

The West Africans then stunned defending champions Tunisia 87-66 in their second game.

Cameroon led by NBA stars Yves Missi, Ulrich Chomche, and Christian Koloko recorded a stunning 86-65 victory over Tunisia in their opening game.

They however laboured to a 80-77 win over Madagascar in their second game.

The Cameroonian boys will need a better performance against a D’Tigers side targeting their first title since 2015.

By Adeboye Amosu



