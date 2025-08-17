Nigerian Defender Delighted With Debut Goal For Rangers

Nigerian defender Emmanuel Fernandez has said he enjoyed a dream debut after scoring on his first Ibrox outing.

Fernandez netted the second goal in Rangers’ 4-2 victory over Alloa Athletic in a Premier Sports Cup Round of 16 encounter on Saturday.

Dream Debut For Fernandez

Fernandez was thrilled to mark his first competitive start with a goal and praised gaffer Martin for giving him his chance.

“I am delighted to make my debut for the club and get my first goal as well,” Fernandez told Rangers TV.

“It meant a lot to me to get the goal, I haven’t played a lot recently, so to get my first game and get a goal, I can’t complain too much. I am so thankful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity.

“I think I am good at set-plays, attacking and defending is one of my strengths and when opportunities like that come along I can’t wait to get my head on it.

“It is always tough when you aren’t playing and sometimes you have thoughts in your head, but you have to wait your turn.

“When you join a new team things like this happen and you have to work hard and your opportunity will come.

“Training has been good, everyone is very welcoming to me and the gaffer is good with me in training.

“I am training hard, focusing on the small details and everything will be okay.”

Ready For The New Task

Rangers will now shift attention to the Champions League playoff round tie with Club Brugge.

Fernandez knows there are things to work on, but he believes the squad have taken strides forward.

“It was good to get through to the next round,” declared Fernandez.

“It is job done, there are always improvements to be made but we are growing as a team and we are only going to get better.

“We are getting used to the style of play a bit more, we need to tighten up defensively in some circumstances.

“Brugge are a good team but hopefully we can get through to the Champions League.”

By Adeboye Amosu



