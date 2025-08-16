Iwobi, Bassey In Action As Fulham Hold Brighton To 1-1 Draw In EPL Opener

Super Eagles duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action for Fulham who netted a dramatic late goal, to draw 1-1 with Brighton at the AMEX in their first Premier League fixture of the season on Saturday.

While Bassey played the full 90 minutes, Iwobi was replaced in the 66th minute.

A Matt O’Reilly penalty early in the second-half looked like it was going to be enough to give Brighton the three points.

The hosts took the lead when Sander Berge tangled legs with Rutter in the box, and O’Reilly’s penalty beat Bernd Leno to find the bottom corner.

Fulham ploughed forwards, with Kenny Tete lashing over the bar when he should have kept his effort on target, while Emile Smith Rowe’s shot was deflected marginally wide when he tried to place it into the corner.

But Muniz popped up in the 96th minute to rescue a draw as Wilson’s corner found its way to Muniz, who finished past Verbruggen to send the away end into raptures.

In other rwsults newly promoted Sunderland thrashed West Ham United 3-0 at the Stadium of Light and Tottenham also spanked another new comers Burnley 3-0.



