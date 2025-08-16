Done Deal: Nigerian Defender Joins Red Star Belgrade

Serbian Superliga champions Red Star Belgrade has completed the permanent signing of Franklin Tebo.

Tebo linked up with Red Star Belgrade from Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg.

The centre-back put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the option of another year.

Sarpsborg will receive €3.6m as transfer fee for the player.

The 25-year-old joins compatriot Peter Olayinka at Red Star Belgrade.

Red Star Paid Big For Tebo

Sarpsborg sporting director Hampus Andersson declared that they did their best to keep Tebo.

“Without going into sums, this is a transfer that makes Tebo one of the biggest sales of a center back from Norway,” Andersson told the official website of his club.

“We have wanted to keep Tebo and in principle have the finances to do so, but with a forced sale, it is our task to manage the money in the best possible way.”

Big Effort By Sarpsborg

He admitted the club did everything to keep the defender , who has been capped by the Super Eagles.

“We have done what we can to keep Tebo in Sarpsborg 08, but for us as a club it is also humanly difficult to resist a player who clearly signals that he wants to make a transfer,” he explained.

By Adeboye Amosu



