Galatasaray Defender Excited With Osimhen, Icardi’s Partnership

Galatasaray defender Davidson Sanchez has talked up with the club’s attacking trio of Victor Osimhen, Mauro Icardi, and Leroy Sane, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen joined the Turkish Super Lig champions on a permanent transfer from Napoli this summer.

The Nigeria international spent last season on loan with the Yellow and Reds contributing 37 goals, and eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Galatasaray also claimed a league and cup double.

Germany international Leroy Sane has linked up with Okan Buruk’s side from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Icardi is back with the team after recovering from the long-term injury that sidelined him for the majority of last season.

The trio were in action in Galatasaray’s 3-0 win over Fatih Karagumruk at the RAMS Park on Friday night.

“We’re delighted to have Mauro Icardi back. The team isn’t just Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi; Leroy Sané has arrived, and everyone is doing a fantastic job. We’re all fighting together for Galatasaray’s goals.” Sanchez was quoted by Fotomac.

By Adeboye Amosu



