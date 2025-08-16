Partey Booed By Fans On Villarreal Debut

Thomas Partey received a mixed response from Villarreal fans as he made his LaLiga debut for the club on Friday, Daily Mail reports.

First-half goals from Etta Eyong and Pape Gueye gave Marcelino’s side a comfortable lead against an Oviedo side that had been reduced to ten men in their season opener.

With the game heading into the closing stages, Partey was handed his competitive debut, coming on as a substitute for Santi Comesana with less than ten minutes remaining.

As Partey made his way onto the pitch at the Estadi de la Ceramica, whistles could be heard from jeering fans mixed in with applause.

Throughout his cameo Partey was also met with boos and whistles from some supporters when he was on the ball.

The 32-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last week to face multiple rape charges, including five counts of rape and one of sexual assault, before being granted bail.

The midfielder is accused of two counts of rape against one woman and three counts against another. The sexual assault allegation relates to a third woman, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said last week.

The charges came just four days after Partey’s contract at the Emirates expired on June 31.

After being granted bail, the Ghanaian was able to complete his free transfer to Villarreal, who have since been the subject of significant controversy as a result of the move.

Despite the furore surrounding the move, Villarreal president Fernando Roig definatly hit back at the criticism directed towards the club’s new signing.



