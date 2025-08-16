Premier League: 10-Man Aston Villa Hold Newcastle United At Home

Aston Villa, and Newcastle United battled to a 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash at the Villa Park on Saturday.

The hosts ended the game with 10-player after Ezri Konza was sent off 20 minutes from time.

Unai Emery’ side extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League at Villa Park to 19 matches.

Newcastle United were in ascendancy throughout much of the first half, creating the better opportunities to take the lead.

Read Also:Salah Sets New EPL Record In Liverpool’s Dramatic Opening Day Win Vs Bournemouth

Anthony Gordon squandered a decent chance when nodding a free header over from inside the area.

Konza was sent off by centre referee Craig Pawson in the 70th minute for pulling down Gordon.

Newcastle United however failed to make the numerical advantage count with the home team standing firm at the back.

Villa will be away to Brentford for their next league game, while Newcastle United will host holders Liverpool at St James’ Park.



