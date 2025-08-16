Close Menu
    Salah Sets New EPL Record In Liverpool’s Dramatic Opening Day Win Vs Bournemouth

    Mohamed Salah set a new Premier League record after scoring in Liverpool’s dramatic win against Bournemouth at Anfield on the opening fixture of the new campaign on Friday night.

    The Reds began the defence of their league crown with a thrilling 4-2 win against the Cherries.

    Salah scored in the 94th minute to make it 4-2 for Arne Slot’s men who had surrendered a 2-0 lead in the course of the encounter.

    Salah’s goal means he is now the first player to score 10 Premier League goals on matchday 1 in the history of the English topflight.

    Also, he has either scored or assisted on the opening weekend in every season at Liverpool.

    New signing Hugo Ekitike had given Liverpool the lead after 37 minutes and Cody Gakpo doubled the lead in the 49th minute.

    Ghana International Antoine Semenyo, who pulled one back for the visitors in the 64th minute and completed a double 12 minutes later to rock Liverpool and shock the home fans.

    But with two minutes left Federico Chiesa made it 3-2 before Salah made sure of the three points for the defending champions.


    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

