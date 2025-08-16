Iwobi: Fulham Must Fight For European Ticket

Alex Iwobi has said Fulham must fight for a place in Europe this season, reports Completesports.com.

The Whites missed out of a place in Europe last season despite achieving a club-record Premier League points tally.

Iwobi is hoping for growth with the London club this season.

Expectations For New Season

The Nigeria international played in Europe during his time with Arsenal, and is desperate to have similar experience.

“Everyone wants to play in Europe,” Iwobi told the Standard.

“I have played in Europe before – I want a taste of it again.

“Everyone was pleased [last season], but it’s just a stepping stone to improve, to hopefully finish in the top 10, hopefully finish in the Europa Conference League spot – that’s the aim for this season.”

Beat Season In Premier League

Iwobi enjoyed his best return in front of goal in the Premier League last season- nine goals.

The versatile midfielder puts that down to the freedom manager Marco Silva affords him and the style of football he encourages Fulham to play.

“He always says to me, when I am happy is when I play my best football,” added Iwobi.

“I have always seen football as fun, ever since I was a kid.

“I was blessed to come through an Arsenal team with Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla, Alexis Sanchez – but I am really happy at Fulham.

“The style of play is almost close to the style when I was breaking through at Arsenal – the system, structure and how we want to play.”

By Adeboye Amosu



