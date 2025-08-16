EPL: Aina, Awoniyi Seek Opening Day Victory As Nottingham Host Brentford

Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi will be aiming for the maximum points as Nottingham Forest host Brentford on the opening day of the Premier League on Saturday.

Aina Hopes For Excellent Campaign

Aina, who had an excellent season with Forest, where the team qualified for the Europa League after Crystal Palace was demoted to the Conference League by UEFA over multi-club ownership rule breaches.



The Nigerian international made 35 appearances, scoring two goals and bagging one assist for Nottingham Forest in the 2024/2025 season.

Awoniyi Ready To Revive Football Career

On the other hand, Awoniyi, whose season was plagued by injuries, will be hoping to revive his football career this season despite playing second fiddle to Chris Wood.



The 26-year-old Nigerian international, who joined Forest from Union Berlin in June 2022 for a then club-record fee of £17 million, has been a key figure for the team in the Premier League.



He has scored 17 goals in 72 league appearances despite injury setbacks.

Brentford Unbeaten Vs Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees have a poor record against Brentford, managing just one win from the last six matches. It remains to be seen whether they can get a good result here. Brentford are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against Nottingham Forest.

Both teams will be desperate for a win, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. This will be a close contest, and it will be hard to separate the two teams. Eighteen goals have been scored in the last six matches between these two teams, and a high-scoring contest could be on the cards.

Possible Line Up

Nottingham Forest: Sels (GK) — Aina, Milenkovic, Murilo, Williams — Yates, Anderson — Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi — Wood



Brentford: Kelleher (GK) — Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry — Jensen, Yarmoliuk — Carvalho, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter — Thiago







