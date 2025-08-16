Juric: It Will Be Difficult To Replace Lookman At Atalanta

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has disclosed that it would be difficult for the club to replace a player like Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman.



The Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan this summer.



Speaking with Gianluca Di Marzio, Juric stated that losing Lookman and Mateo Retegui at the same time will leave a significant void in their attack.

“Ademola was very fair with me, he explained his thoughts,” Juric told Gianluca Di Marzio.



“We just have to accept the situation. It’s sad that it got to this point. I trained the team when he already had a calf injury, then this happened, so I never really got to work with him. At least it meant that it didn’t influence the squad.



“We lost players who provided 80-90 per cent of our goals and it won’t be easy to replace them. I don’t think anyone will arrive who can replicate the numbers provided by Retegui or Lookman, but we must reinforce with intelligence and widen our list of alternatives.”



