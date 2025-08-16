15 Nigerian Players To Watch As New European Season Kicks Off

As the 2024/2025 European football season gathers pace, several Nigerian players are poised to make headlines across the continent’s top leagues. From England to Spain, Germany to Turkey, and beyond, Nigerian players will once again be central figures for their clubs, carrying the hopes of both fans at home and abroad.



Completesports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN profiles 15 Nigerian internationals to keep a close eye on this season as they look to build on past achievements and cement their places among Europe’s elite.





1. Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey)



The Nigerian striker will be hoping to continue from where he left off last season in the Turkish Süper Lig, where he netted 26 goals to help Galatasaray clinch the league title.



In his debut campaign in Turkey, Osimhen spearheaded Galatasaray’s domestic double triumph, lifting both the league and the Turkish Cup. His dominance, flair, and clinical finishing once again proved his ability to thrive under pressure.



Having joined the Turkish giants permanently from Napoli this summer, Osimhen will be aiming to better his tally and maintain his reputation as one of Europe’s deadliest forwards.

2. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy)



With uncertainty still surrounding his club future, Lookman’s dazzling runs and blistering pace make him one of Serie A’s most exciting prospects.



He has been strongly linked with Inter Milan, and should Atalanta accept the Nerazzurri’s offer, Lookman is expected to shine even brighter in Italy.



3. Tosin Arokodare (Genk, Belgium)



Arokodare has started the new campaign in fine fashion, scoring in Genk’s 2-1 defeat against Standard Liège.



His aerial presence, composure, and movement continue to make him one of Belgium’s most feared strikers—if he stays injury-free.



4. Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey)



After an eight-and-a-half-year stint at Leicester City, Ndidi joined Beşiktaş this summer, where he will look to re-establish himself as a midfield powerhouse.

He is expected to bring stability and defensive cover as Beşiktaş mount a challenge to wrestle the title from Galatasaray.



5. Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)



Tella endured a quiet season in front of goal last term, but under new manager Erik ten Hag, he is eager to script a fresh chapter.



With just two Bundesliga goals last season, the Nigerian international will be determined to deliver a more impactful campaign.



6. Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England)



Iwobi is looking to build on a strong campaign in which Fulham recorded their highest-ever Premier League points tally.



Thriving under Marco Silva, Iwobi registered nine goals last season—his best return in the top flight.



7. Chrisantus Uche (Getafe, Spain)



One of La Liga’s brightest young midfielders, Uche impressed last season with four goals and six assists in 33 league appearances.



Still only in the early stages of his career, the Nigerian international is tipped to be a key player again for Getafe this season.

8. Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor, Turkey)



Following a difficult spell at Southampton, Onuachu made an instant impact at Trabzonspor, scoring the only goal in their 1-0 win over Kocaelispor on Monday.



He will be keen to rebuild his confidence and reputation in Turkey.



9. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy)



In 20 appearances for Lazio last season, Dele-Bashiru managed three goals and one assist, underlining his growing influence.



As Serie A kicks off, the midfielder is expected to deliver even more consistent performances.



10. Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy)



Udinese’s reliable shot-stopper kept nine clean sheets last term, proving vital to their defence.



Despite serving a two-month suspension, his return is expected to restore much-needed stability at the back.



11. Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)



One of Nigeria’s standout performers in the Premier League last season, Aina played a crucial role in helping Forest secure European football.



His defensive discipline, attacking runs, and versatility make him indispensable to Steve Cooper’s side.



12. Akor Adams (Sevilla, Spain)



Adams showed glimpses of his potential in preseason, scoring twice for Sevilla.

After a difficult, injury-hit campaign at Montpellier, the Nigerian striker will be eager to establish himself in La Liga.



13. Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)



Boniface enjoyed a sensational campaign last season and enters the new one with one major wish: to remain injury-free.



His pressing, hold-up play, and clinical finishing have cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s most complete strikers.



14. Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England)



Bassey continues to shine at the heart of Fulham’s defence, combining strength and tactical awareness.



His aerial presence also makes him a threat from set pieces, adding another dimension to his game.



15. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)



Awoniyi remains Nottingham Forest’s focal point in attack—a relentless striker who thrives in the penalty box.



Although injuries have occasionally halted his progress, when fit, he is a nightmare for defenders



