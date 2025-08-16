Kane Lands Second Major Career Trophy As Bayern Win German Super Cup

Harry Kane picked up his second major career trophy as he and new signing Luis Diaz scored in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win against Stuttgart in the German Super Cup for a 10th time.

Last season Kane clinched his first ever trophy after helping Bayern win the Bundesliga title.

The Super Cup, which opens the German season with the league and cup winners facing off, was held for the first time since it was renamed for football legend Franz Beckenbauer, who died in 2024.

A year into their attacking partnership, Michael Olise and Kane were again Bayern’s most dangerous, combining for the opener with 18 minutes played.

Off balance and falling, Kane collected Olise’s pass and hit a low shot across the grass and into the bottom corner for his 86th goal in his 97th Bayern appearance.

Pushed on by a 60,000-strong home crowd, Stuttgart went looking for an equaliser late in the second half but Bayern broke through on the counter, Diaz heading in from close range with 13 minutes left.

Diaz ran to the corner post and sat on the grass, mimicking former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota’s video-game celebration.

It was the latest tribute for Portugal winger Jota, who died in a car accident in July.

Stuttgart pulled a goal back through Jamie Leweling in stoppage time.



